 
menu
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kim Kardashian opens treasure locks for kids again this Christmas?

Some suspect Kim Kardashian might repeat the million-dollars-worth Christmas spree for her kids again this Christmas

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 25, 2023

Kim Kardashian opens treasure locks for kids again this Christmas?
Kim Kardashian opens treasure locks for kids again this Christmas?

Last year, Kim Kardashian reportedly went on a spending spree to get top-notch stuff for her four kids on Christmas.

A well-placed source told Heat Magazine that the reality star has dished out "ridiculously overpriced items" for her children.

"The kids have been raised their whole lives to think it's normal to wake up on Christmas morning with their beds piled high with gifts," a mole squealed.

The insider continued, "Kim has already blown hundreds of thousands of dollars on designer clothes, jewellery and other ridiculously overpriced items for her children."

Adding, "She'll easily get past the million-dollar mark by the time she's done."

Kim Kardashian opens treasure locks for kids again this Christmas?

However, it is unclear whether the reality star has repeated her  $1 million splash on gifts for her children this Christmas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the previous year, the Christmas bash was touted as "bigger than we have seen before" as it returns in its "full star-studded glory."

As PR guru Mayah Riaz previously told The Mirror, "The Kardashians are big on holiday tradition, and their annual Christmas Party is world famous."

She continued, "So there is absolutely no doubt that the famous Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Party will be going ahead. And make no mistake it will be bigger than ever!."

Travis Barker channels 'Rocky' energy into his newborn son
Travis Barker channels 'Rocky' energy into his newborn son
Beyonce childhood memories burn as house up in flames on Christmas
Beyonce childhood memories burn as house up in flames on Christmas
Prince George's working a job while kids fight over video games video
Prince George's working a job while kids fight over video games
Reese Witherspoon on Jennifer Aniston: 'We've been around forever'
Reese Witherspoon on Jennifer Aniston: 'We've been around forever'
'Home Alone' creator reveals shocking details behind Donald Trump's cameo video
'Home Alone' creator reveals shocking details behind Donald Trump's cameo
Prince Harry branded a migraine inducing problem
Prince Harry branded a migraine inducing problem
Prince Harry receives praises for bold move on Christmas
Prince Harry receives praises for bold move on Christmas
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' sinks DC universe video
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' sinks DC universe
Taylor Swift's fan knocks at singer's heart with emotional video video
Taylor Swift's fan knocks at singer's heart with emotional video
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? video
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew join as King Charles leads royals to church on Christmas Day
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew join as King Charles leads royals to church on Christmas Day
Ariana Grande takes big step in Ethan Slater relationship
Ariana Grande takes big step in Ethan Slater relationship