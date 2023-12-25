Some suspect Kim Kardashian might repeat the million-dollars-worth Christmas spree for her kids again this Christmas

Kim Kardashian opens treasure locks for kids again this Christmas?

Last year, Kim Kardashian reportedly went on a spending spree to get top-notch stuff for her four kids on Christmas.



A well-placed source told Heat Magazine that the reality star has dished out "ridiculously overpriced items" for her children.

"The kids have been raised their whole lives to think it's normal to wake up on Christmas morning with their beds piled high with gifts," a mole squealed.

The insider continued, "Kim has already blown hundreds of thousands of dollars on designer clothes, jewellery and other ridiculously overpriced items for her children."

Adding, "She'll easily get past the million-dollar mark by the time she's done."

However, it is unclear whether the reality star has repeated her $1 million splash on gifts for her children this Christmas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the previous year, the Christmas bash was touted as "bigger than we have seen before" as it returns in its "full star-studded glory."

As PR guru Mayah Riaz previously told The Mirror, "The Kardashians are big on holiday tradition, and their annual Christmas Party is world famous."

She continued, "So there is absolutely no doubt that the famous Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Party will be going ahead. And make no mistake it will be bigger than ever!."