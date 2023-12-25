Kate Middleton feels she has to ‘serve up' Prince George for Britain

Kate Middleton is allegedly starting to believe that she is being forced to ‘serve up’ Prince George to Britain, experts fear

Experts warn Kate Middleton is possibly getting the image that she is being forced to serve up Prince George to the public, before he is even set to take on the throne.



All of this has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on Kate’s video ahead of Christmas and said, “On one level, in this video, this is Kate just following in Diana, the late Princess of Wales’ or even Her late Majesty the Queen’s footsteps, in terms of slowly introducing their children to the responsibilities and demands that come with membership of their family.”

But, “The difference in the case of the Wales kids is that this process is that this acclimatisation is happening publicly thanks to their parents’ willingness to package it up and use it for promotional purposes.”

She also posed the possibility that “perhaps their parents’ innate understanding that they have no choice but to serve up their children for the adoring public if the prince and princess want to shore up future support for Crown Inc.”

Princess Diana for example would take Prince William and Prince Harry with her, to charities, but it was never publicized.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “George, Charlotte and Louis will have no such luck.”

Before concluding she also said, "What's that? Merry Christmas? Maybe for some. And by 'some' I mean those who have remembered to get their Palace gin orders in time for December 25."