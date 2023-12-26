 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'stop' chasing Hollywood: 'Year of redemption'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are told to stop as they seek new opportunities in Hollywood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are looking for new work in the industry asked to focus on their 'year of redemption.'

TalkTV presenter Emma Woolf urges: "Somebody just make them stop. May I humbly suggest that this year of redemption that they're seeking could begin with a year of reflection and silence.

"They could give King Charles a break. They could give us a break. They could give themselves a break. They could go off. They could enjoy the sunshine in Montecito, or in Hollywood or wherever they end up. They could enjoy their millions of dollars. They could enjoy their acting career and they could just give us a break."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

