Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Melanie Walker

Shakira finds love again a year after Gerard Pique split: Check out her new partner

Shakira called it quits with her partner of 11-years, Gerard Pique, with whom she shares two kids, in 2022

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Shakira has reportedly found love again a year after she parted ways from her partner of 11-years, Gerard Pique, in 2022.

Ever since her breakup, the Waka Waka hitmaker has been linked to many A-listers including Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton, Jimmy Butler and others.

However, neither of those romances were ever confirmed. Now, a new report by the Telecinco program, Socialite, has claimed that the Latina is dating Rafael Arcaute.

Arcaute, a 44-year-old Argentinian producer, is described as a "a cultured man” by journalist Javier Ceriani, as reported by Marca Magazine.

The journalist claims Arcaute is unlike any of Shakira’s past lovers, including her longtime partner, Gerard Pique, and is head over heels for the popstar.

Ceriani also claimed that Arcaute always had a thing for Shakira even when she was with Pique but he respected her relationship and never made a move.

However, after Shakira and Pique called it quits, the producer approached the Columbian singer, who, according to the journalist, is “letting him into her world.”

“They have dinner, they share and she always puts a stop to it, but he keeps moving forward and she is already accepting to take a step further with this Argentinian,” he added.

"He conquers her with humour, he conquers her with details, with sweetness. He's a very quiet guy. He has a very low profile,” Ceriani shared.

