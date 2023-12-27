North West ‘cringes' over Paris Hilton's mother in viral song video: Watch

Fans are mocking North West and her mama’s best pal Paris Hilton for their new hilarious video amid Christmas celebrations

File Footage

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West seemingly cannot put up with Nicky Hilton’s “cringeworthy” song lyrics.

On the Christmas Eve, the heiress Paris Hilton posted a clip of her celebrating the joyous holiday with her mother Nicky Hilton from the Kardashian-Jenner clan's party.

The extravagant Christmas party was thrown by the American socialite Kim Kardashian at her home in Calbasas, California.

During the party, Paris Hilton teamed up with Nicky Hilton and North West to wish “Merry Christmas” to her social media family.

However, the footage seemed to put the trio in an awkward spot when Paris’s mother started to sing for Kanye’s daughter North West.

The hilarious impromptu song created by Nicky included the lyrics "Merry Christmas little Northy" and "This kid, she's a princess. North West is the best."

As an immediate response, Paris Hilton defended her mom by saying, “My mom has never done TikTok so she has no idea what she's doing.”

Later, she light-heartedly captioned the clip:

“North and I trying to teach my mom how to TikTok(laughing emoji)Love you Northy #Sliving “

Nonetheless, fans were left hysterical over the awkward interaction and started a social media frenzy over this mortifying video.

A user on site X commented, “This is hilarious & creepy at the same time.”

"This is next level cringeworthy," another chimed in to say.

A third bashed, "North was forced to be there and it's obvious.”



