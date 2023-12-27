 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry has just been warned about the evaporative nature of his birth right

Prince Harry’s ‘birth-right’ of public interest is evaporating

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for allegedly thinking that his birthright of public interest will in any way ‘save’ him.

All these claims have been dropped by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things while penning a piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand.

She also added, “The world is fascinated by the couple and obsessed with them but when they put something out, once the hot flare of interest is over, once all the sound and fury and smoke and all the hubbub in the press and on social media dies down, public interest in reading or watching whatever they have made evaporates.”

This comes shortly after former marketing head, Paul Bogaards told Nation, “Celebrity memoirs are one-shots (for the most part) – all hardcover sales with no backlist life to speak of. If the publisher doesn’t earn out with the hardcover, they don’t earn out at all.”

