'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun faced major setbacks during his final days

Lee Sun-kyun was found dead on Wednesday morning in a parked car, in Seoul

Before Lee Sun-kyun died in suspected suicide, he was dropped from several projects following his drug investigation.



On Wednesday morning, the South Korean actor was found dead in his car parked at a Seoul park.

The police came to know about Lee’s passing after his actress wife Jeon Hye-jin called the law enforcement officers when she found a suicide note.

Lee was under police investigation for allegedly abusing marijuana and an unknown substance, which a hostess at a bar claimed was ketamine.

Moreover, she alleged that the Parasite actor took the drugs at her home.

Following the allegations, major projects dropped Lee from their crew which included a mystery thriller show named No Way Out.

The production behind the series fired him after the police had contacted the 48 year-old actor to acquire his hair for drug testing.

However, Lee continued to deny the allegations of abusing any illegal drugs and passed the toxicology tests too.

Local media reports claimed that he was also insisting on taking a lie detector test at the time of his death with the hostess as he kept on insisting that she tricked him into taking substance.