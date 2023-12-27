 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Tom Cruise's hidden trait laid bare by co-star

Tom Cruise’s co-star Lea Thompson reveals how she had to ‘calm him down’ during an audition

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Tom Cruise is always the one to go the extra mile, as per the claims of his co-star Lea Thompson.

The American actress worked with the Mission: Impossible hitmaker in the 1983 sports drama, All the Right Moves.

Starring alongside Tom, Lea was impressed by his work ethic and the efforts he would put into his role.

In a recent conversation with Parade, the multi-hyphenate observed about the heartthrob, “Very intense and kind and dedicated and polite, just as he is now.”

As fans will know, Tom Cruise’s ‘dedication’ and efforts are not only limited to his work projects but he also puts the same in his love life, as per the reports of The Sun.

Recently, it came to public attention that Tom Cruise booked an entire floor of the restaurant for a date night with his new girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, a Russian socialite.

Before signing off, the Back to the Future film trilogy actress also recounted auditioning at the Fox studio beside the now 61-year-old star.

She told the outlet that she tried to “calm him down” because Tom Cruise was so “nervous” before the audition.

