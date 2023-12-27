Travis Barker shares his 20 year-old son and 18 year-old daughter with Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker spoils kids with extravagant Christmas gifts

Travis Barker went all out for his two eldest kids Landon Barker and Alabama Barker.

The Blink 182 drummer shares his 20 year-old son and 18 year-old daughter with ex Shanna Moakler.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alabama flaunted her Christmas present via a video where she and her brother can be seen running, in their plaid pajamas, around two brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons.

"What the f***!" she can be heard yelling in the video as she wrote on the top of the video: “I LOVE YOU!"



In the clip, the parked black cars, worth $140,000 each, had giant red bows on the bonut.

Besides this, Alabama also received a diamond Cartier watch from Kris Jenner and a Birkin bag by her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian.

As Christmas week commenced, Travis celebrated his daughter's 18th birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

He posted a carousel of images featuring the father-daughter duo over the years. In his heartfelt note, the Travis wrote, "Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter. I can’t believe my baby is 18 and all grown up."

"Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world. May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever!" he added.