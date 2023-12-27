 
menu
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Barker spoils kids with extravagant Christmas gifts

Travis Barker shares his 20 year-old son and 18 year-old daughter with Shanna Moakler

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Travis Barker spoils kids with extravagant Christmas gifts
Travis Barker spoils kids with extravagant Christmas gifts

Travis Barker went all out for his two eldest kids Landon Barker and Alabama Barker.

The Blink 182 drummer shares his 20 year-old son and 18 year-old daughter with ex Shanna Moakler.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alabama flaunted her Christmas present via a video where she and her brother can be seen running, in their plaid pajamas, around two brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons.

"What the f***!" she can be heard yelling in the video as she wrote on the top of the video: “I LOVE YOU!"

In the clip, the parked black cars, worth $140,000 each, had giant red bows on the bonut.

Besides this, Alabama also received a diamond Cartier watch from Kris Jenner and a Birkin bag by her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian.

As Christmas week commenced, Travis celebrated his daughter's 18th birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

He posted a carousel of images featuring the father-daughter duo over the years. In his heartfelt note, the Travis wrote, "Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter. I can’t believe my baby is 18 and all grown up."

"Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world. May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever!" he added.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT ready to reconcile with Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT ready to reconcile with Royal family
Kendall Jenner pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split video
Kendall Jenner pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split
Ryan O'Neal's 'hated son' drops bombshell claims after father demise
Ryan O'Neal's 'hated son' drops bombshell claims after father demise
Meghan Markle to witness 'heartache' with loved one in 2024, says psychic
Meghan Markle to witness 'heartache' with loved one in 2024, says psychic
Mike Tindall is 'brother' Prince William 'needs' after Harry's exit: 'Fills void'
Mike Tindall is 'brother' Prince William 'needs' after Harry's exit: 'Fills void'
Kate Middleton dresses to promote her ‘nefarious hidden agendas'?
Kate Middleton dresses to promote her ‘nefarious hidden agendas'?
Blac Chyna, Tyga devise strict NDA over son's baptism
Blac Chyna, Tyga devise strict NDA over son's baptism
Kim Kardashian is going bald? video
Kim Kardashian is going bald?
Prince Harry misses spending Christmas with Prince William, King Charles?
Prince Harry misses spending Christmas with Prince William, King Charles?
Kourtney Kardashian embraces postpartum with THIS wardrobe hack
Kourtney Kardashian embraces postpartum with THIS wardrobe hack
Jennifer Aniston values life after Matthew Perry's sudden death
Jennifer Aniston values life after Matthew Perry's sudden death
Was Lee Sun-kyun guilty of substance abuse?
Was Lee Sun-kyun guilty of substance abuse?