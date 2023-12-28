 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Mason Hughes

Oasis reunion in works? Bonehead's cryptic tweet sparks speculation

The iconic Britpop group disbanded in 2009 after a backstage clash between feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher

Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Oasis reunion in works? Bonehead's cryptic tweet sparks speculation

Oasis fans are buzzing with excitement as founding member Paul Arthurs, also known as Bonehead, dropped a mysterious hint about a potential band reunion on Twitter.

The 58-year-old guitarist posted a poll with a simple question mark, asking followers to vote on possibilities: Yes, No, Maybe, or Never. With over 5000 votes, Maybe emerged as the leading choice at 57%.

According to Daily Mail, speculation erupted among fans, many hoping for an Oasis comeback, referencing the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The iconic Britpop group, famous for hits like Wonderwall and She's Electric, disbanded in 2009 after a backstage clash between feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Oasis reunion in works? Bonehead's cryptic tweet sparks speculation (Noel Gallagher)

In March, Liam, 51, hinted at a reunion, stating, "It's happening," despite years of public disputes with his brother Noel, 56. 

Recent developments suggest a potential reconciliation, as Noel, fresh from a divorce with Sara MacDonald, is reportedly on better terms with Liam.

Sources claim the divorce played a role in improving relations between the brothers, leading to speculation about a possible Oasis stadium tour in 2025.

While Noel acknowledges the possibility of a reunion, he emphasizes the need for extraordinary circumstances. 

