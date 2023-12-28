Donald Trump reacts to 'Home Alone 2' bullying allegations

His reaction comes after Home Alone 2 director claimed Donald Trump "bullied his way" into getting a cameo

File Footage

Donald Trump recently reacted to the shocking allegations made by the director of Home Alone 2.



His clarification comes after Chris Columbus told Business Insider that the former president bullied his way into getting a cameo in the Christmas classic.

“We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn’t rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage,” the 65 year-old filmmaker recalled.

“Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie,’” Chris added.

Read More: 'Home Alone' creator reveals shocking details behind Donald Trump's cameo

Moreover, he claimed that the audience erupted into a huge cheer when Donald showed up on-screen which is why the crew decided to leave his cut in the film.

“It was a moment for the audience. But he did bully his way into the movie,” Chris stated.

Dismissing the allegations, the twice-impeached supremo said: “Nothing could be further from the truth. That cameo helped make the movie a success."

According to Deadline, Donald further added: "But if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there for over 30 years?” he wrote on social media.

Contrary to Chris’ side of the story, he said that filmmakers “begged him to appear” and he decided to do the cameo despite being “very busy.”