Kanye West keeps up with his reputation of breaking the internet with a new controversial announcement

Photo Kanye West returns with another bizarre announcement amid Jewish apology

Kanye West is seemingly getting into hot waters again.



The American rapper has been under fire due to his controversial song lyrics in the newest track Vultures.

This comeback track of Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband allegedly featured anti-semitic lyrics, which were slammed by the Jewish community.

In addition to this, North West’s father has also been facing serious tensions in his marriage with current wife Bianca Censori, who is an Australian interior designer.

Yesterday, Kanye tried to mend ties with the Jewish community for his seemingly anti-Semitic behavior through an apology issued in Hebrew, which received mixed reviews from netizens.

Lately, the Vultures crooner has made another announcement, which has left fans baffled.

The chaotic announcement refers to the rappers launch of Yeezy Pods.

While fans considered the product to be a technological Yeezy innovation, it turned out to be a pair of socks that initially looked like earbuds.

Moreover, the hefty sale price of $200 was also criticized by netizens.

One confused user on site X wrote, “‘Advertising it like it’s a pair of ear buds.”

“We call them socks, Ye,” another mocked the bizarre product name.

A third penned, “Wow only $200 for a sock I’m good I already got socks for Christmas.”



