 
menu
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears still hesitant to let mom Lynne Spears into her life

Britney Spears reportedly wants to take reconciliation with mother Lynne Spears slow

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 29, 2023

File Footage 

Britney Spears is not “rushing” into fixing her feud with her mom, Lynne Spears, as she wants things to “unfold organically.”

The Toxic hitmaker, who rekindled her relationship with her mother in May this year, is “open” to strengthen their bond but does not want to “force anything.”

After three years of estrangement, Britney finally reconnected with Lynne this year after blaming her for not helping her while her father, Jamie Spears, allegedly abused her during 13-year conservatorship.

Sharing insight into Britney’s relationship with Lynne, an insider told Us Weekly, “Britney understands that her mom would have loved for her to visit for Christmas but she just felt like it was too soon.”

They added, “Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything.”

Britney Spears is “in a really good place” with Lynne, the source noted, adding, that she “would love to continue maintaining her relationship with her mom.”

However, the popstar wants to take “her time” with their reconciliation as “she doesn’t feel like there’s a need to rush anything,” the insider added.

Back in May, Britney shared the news of her reconciliation with Lynne on Instagram, writing, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step [sic] yesterday after 3 years.”

“It’s been such a long time … with family, there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!” she added.

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love you so much!!!”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice about ending rift with royal family in 2024 video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice about ending rift with royal family in 2024
King Charles receives good news about monarchy for 2024 video
King Charles receives good news about monarchy for 2024
Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed' for THIS reason
Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed' for THIS reason
Bruce Willis' wife gets candid about her emotional state amid actor's illness
Bruce Willis' wife gets candid about her emotional state amid actor's illness
Robert Pattinson ‘nervous' about becoming a dad with Suki Waterhouse video
Robert Pattinson ‘nervous' about becoming a dad with Suki Waterhouse
Kyle Richards opens up on mental health focus in fitness journey
Kyle Richards opens up on mental health focus in fitness journey
Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'
Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'
Kim Kardashian reveals plans to ring in the new year
Kim Kardashian reveals plans to ring in the new year
Travis Kelce plans to take Taylor Swift to Italian 'picturesque countryside'
Travis Kelce plans to take Taylor Swift to Italian 'picturesque countryside'
Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'
Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'
Eminem seeks protection from deposition in legal battle with RHOP stars video
Eminem seeks protection from deposition in legal battle with RHOP stars
John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates reflect on 60-year music legacy
John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates reflect on 60-year music legacy