Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Will Smith reveals 'scary' date experience

Will Smith sat with Sandra Denton for the recent episode of podcast Class of '88

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 29, 2023

File Footage

Before marrying Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith recalled pretending to have "game with the ladies" when in reality he was scared of this one date experience. 

In a recent episode of podcast Class of ‘88, the Men in Black star confessed that he was “terrified” of taking Sandra Denton out, famously known as Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa, in the late 80s.

Will revealed that he had been infatuated with Sandra for years, but she had always been in a relationship with someone else. 

“Now, she was single. We were both going to be in LA at the same time, so I’mma shoot my shot,” he told the Jamaican rapper.

“This girl was special and I wanted to impress her, so I rented a white Mercedes convertible just because I needed to floss a little bit,” he continued.

Moreover, Will admitted that his confidence was just a front for his fear.

“I was always in this full-on, trying to give the wildest flavor of having game, but that might have been the most terrified I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn’t believe I had a real shot,” the Oscar winner explained.

On the other hand, Sandra also recalled the date experience and remembered that Will gave $100 to a homeless person that night.

“We were out and we saw a homeless person and you gave the homeless person $100. It was so nice. And then we went to the Hollywood sign,” the 57 year-old rapper added.

The pair remains to be friends till this date as Will went on to marry Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997 and Sandra was with rapper Treach from 1999 to 2001.

