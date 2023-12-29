Kanye West struggles to see eye-to-eye with Bianca Censori: Report

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are not on the same page anymore after one year of marriage, claims expert.

Earlier, reports surfaced on internet that Bianca Censori and Kanye West will see “big” changes in their marriage in the upcoming year.

According to a report by The Mirror, the 26-year-old Australian model was expected to embrace 'peace' in 2024 after a long year of her tumultuous “love life.”

In the report, the celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman has spoken exclusively to the outlet regarding Kanye and Bianca’s future, after they celebrated one year of marriage this December.

Analyzing the couple's star signs and birth charts, Inbaal identified two major astrological factors that might impact Bianca’s zodiac sign, which is Capricorn.

Formerly, Inbaal established in her conversation about Capricorns that "serious Saturn, the ruling planet for the sign of the Sea-goat, is in romantic Pisces all year long," adding, "This means that love life will be Bianca's top priority every month of the year."

But, the new findings of the celebrity psychic have touched on Kim Kardashian's ex-husband’s perspective concerning his new wife.

Lately, Inbaal disclosed to The Mirror, that while Bianca Censori is looking forward to a ‘peaceful’ year ahead, Kanye has ‘no such plans.’

As per the report, the Vultures crooner “has his goals for the coming year set firmly in his mind, and Bianca does too, and they can't decide whose are more important" even though “they miss the days that they” were smitten with each other in private.