 
menu
Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Matt LeBlanc's ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child

Aurora, born in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, met Matt in 2016 while working on the BBC show 'Top Gear'

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Matt LeBlancs ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child
Matt LeBlanc's ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child 

Aurora Mulligan, the 38-year-old Irish producer and ex-girlfriend of Friends star Matt LeBlanc, has shared the joyous news of welcoming her first child. 

The announcement came via an Instagram post featuring a heartwarming snapshot of the newborn, captioned "Best Christmas Present Ever."

Matt LeBlancs ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child
Matt LeBlanc's ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child 

Previously, Aurora had revealed her pregnancy through another Instagram post showcasing her growing bump adorned in a pink sequined dress. 

The couple, who split in 2020, had kept their separation under wraps for some time before it became public knowledge.

According to Daily Mail, sources confirmed to the publication that Matt and Aurora ended their relationship over a year ago. A spokesperson stated, "They haven't been together in over a year." 

The breakup is attributed to the challenges posed by their long-distance relationship, with Matt primarily based in LA and Aurora working in the UK.

Aurora, born in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, met Matt in 2016 while working on the BBC show Top Gear

The couple's relationship was marked by public appearances, including the New York Film Festival in 2017 and the UK launch of Top Gear's 25th series in 2018.

Charlie Sheen ‘not stressed' amid assault case
Charlie Sheen ‘not stressed' amid assault case
Cardi B and Offset fuel rumors of patch up
Cardi B and Offset fuel rumors of patch up
Ariana Grande calls 2023 ‘the most challenging' year amid Ethan Slater romance
Ariana Grande calls 2023 ‘the most challenging' year amid Ethan Slater romance
Gary Oldman critiques his own performance in 'Harry Potter' films
Gary Oldman critiques his own performance in 'Harry Potter' films
Prince Andrew called a ‘great cancer' and a ‘thick, entitled' man
Prince Andrew called a ‘great cancer' and a ‘thick, entitled' man
King Charles' bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person' like Prince Andrew laid bare
King Charles' bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person' like Prince Andrew laid bare
Lee Sun-kyun's wife wells up with grief amid 'Parasite' actor's funeral
Lee Sun-kyun's wife wells up with grief amid 'Parasite' actor's funeral
Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces
Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces
Selena Gomez receives a 'rare' comment by Francia Raisa amid Benny Blanco relationship
Selena Gomez receives a 'rare' comment by Francia Raisa amid Benny Blanco relationship
Angelina-Brad's daughter Shiloh puts on a united front with siblings
Angelina-Brad's daughter Shiloh puts on a united front with siblings
Prince Harry to suffer 'repercussions' of 'bombshell' memoir for years
Prince Harry to suffer 'repercussions' of 'bombshell' memoir for years
Taylor Swift to welcome 'controversial fan' in next union with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift to welcome 'controversial fan' in next union with Travis Kelce