Aurora, born in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, met Matt in 2016 while working on the BBC show 'Top Gear'

Matt LeBlanc's ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child

Aurora Mulligan, the 38-year-old Irish producer and ex-girlfriend of Friends star Matt LeBlanc, has shared the joyous news of welcoming her first child.

The announcement came via an Instagram post featuring a heartwarming snapshot of the newborn, captioned "Best Christmas Present Ever."



Previously, Aurora had revealed her pregnancy through another Instagram post showcasing her growing bump adorned in a pink sequined dress.

The couple, who split in 2020, had kept their separation under wraps for some time before it became public knowledge.

According to Daily Mail, sources confirmed to the publication that Matt and Aurora ended their relationship over a year ago. A spokesperson stated, "They haven't been together in over a year."

The breakup is attributed to the challenges posed by their long-distance relationship, with Matt primarily based in LA and Aurora working in the UK.

The couple's relationship was marked by public appearances, including the New York Film Festival in 2017 and the UK launch of Top Gear's 25th series in 2018.