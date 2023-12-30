King Charles delivers final blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles has delivered a final snub to estranged son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles delivered what has been framed as a final snub to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Neither member of the estranged Sussexes received a mention in the British monarch's Christmas Day address to the nation.

Furthermore, the BBC's documentary airing that day focusing on Charles' first year as king and previewing his upcoming coronation did not feature Harry or Meghan either. This is notable as other minor royals were included.

The special was the most-watched program on UK television that day with over 6.5 million viewers. The omissions come amid ongoing speculation around Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family in the new year.

The King’s broadcast even beat Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who holiday special which received 4.5 million views, while Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special got 5.4 million views.

The King focused his address on themes of environmentalism, compassion, and care.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s relationship with his father is expected to be crippled for the “next year or two” as he continues “picking up the pieces” from the fallout from his bombshell memoir Spare.