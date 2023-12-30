 
menu
Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Brad Pitt set to take big decision regarding his fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has decided to take a major step in his years-long feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 30, 2023

File Footage 

Brad Pitt has decided to make “peace” with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, just so he could re-establish his bond with his kids.

According to Life & Style, the Fight Club alum sent letters to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, to invite them to his 60th birthday celebrations.

Out of six, only three of them, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, showed interest in being there for their dad at his milestone birthday.

However, to his shock, none of them were able to join him in Paris as he marked his big day, an insider shared with the publication.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt kids ditched him on his milestone birthday: ‘It's been a really difficult'

Hence, Pitt has come to the solution that he should end his rift with Jolie so he could reconnect with his children.

“Their court battle is finally winding down, and extending an olive branch to Angelina is the right thing to do,” the tipster close to the situation revealed.

They added, “His goal is to have his kids see him and Angie get along. He’s putting their family first.”

The source said by “acknowledging his own deep scars,” the Hollywood icon is being able to see his “authentic self.”

“He is always working on himself and attempting to expand his horizons,” the insider said, adding, “At 60, Brad isn’t afraid of change.”

Ricky Gervais hits out haters in his style amid Netflix special fury
Ricky Gervais hits out haters in his style amid Netflix special fury
Prince William, Kate Middleton changing years long Royal practices for their kids
Prince William, Kate Middleton changing years long Royal practices for their kids
Kanye West shares a cryptic post amid Bianca Censori divorce rumors
Kanye West shares a cryptic post amid Bianca Censori divorce rumors
Celebrity deaths 2023: Complete list of stars Hollywood has lost this year
Celebrity deaths 2023: Complete list of stars Hollywood has lost this year
Bradley Cooper 'jealousy' puts Irina Shayk, Tom Brady in peril?
Bradley Cooper 'jealousy' puts Irina Shayk, Tom Brady in peril?
Tom Cruise lauded for another 'daring' stunt by popular admirer
Tom Cruise lauded for another 'daring' stunt by popular admirer
‘Trouble in paradise': Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘fighting all the time' amid criminal case video
‘Trouble in paradise': Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘fighting all the time' amid criminal case
Meghan Markle told to hold off memoir in 2024 despite having ‘lots to say'
Meghan Markle told to hold off memoir in 2024 despite having ‘lots to say'
'Barbie' star America Ferrera reacts to shocking audience response
'Barbie' star America Ferrera reacts to shocking audience response
King Charles delivers final blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles delivers final blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle unable to land any major deal despite her ‘desperate' efforts
Meghan Markle unable to land any major deal despite her ‘desperate' efforts
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to grow apart amid ‘petty arguments' and ‘disagreements'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to grow apart amid ‘petty arguments' and ‘disagreements'