Brad Pitt set to take big decision regarding his fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has decided to take a major step in his years-long feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has decided to make “peace” with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, just so he could re-establish his bond with his kids.



According to Life & Style, the Fight Club alum sent letters to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, to invite them to his 60th birthday celebrations.

Out of six, only three of them, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, showed interest in being there for their dad at his milestone birthday.

However, to his shock, none of them were able to join him in Paris as he marked his big day, an insider shared with the publication.

Hence, Pitt has come to the solution that he should end his rift with Jolie so he could reconnect with his children.

“Their court battle is finally winding down, and extending an olive branch to Angelina is the right thing to do,” the tipster close to the situation revealed.

They added, “His goal is to have his kids see him and Angie get along. He’s putting their family first.”

The source said by “acknowledging his own deep scars,” the Hollywood icon is being able to see his “authentic self.”

“He is always working on himself and attempting to expand his horizons,” the insider said, adding, “At 60, Brad isn’t afraid of change.”