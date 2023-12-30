Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck warned their marriage may take a negative turn by celebrity psychic

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to grow apart amid ‘petty arguments’ and ‘disagreements’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were hit with rumours of struggling marital life around their first marriage anniversary.



Now the love-birds, who reconnected 20 years after their engagement ended in 2021, are warned of a possible tough time in their marriage this coming year.

JLo and the Gone Girl star may “grow apart” as a psychic has revealed they would engage in “petty arguments” and “disagreements” at the beginning of the new year.

Speaking with The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman said Lopez and Affleck will have to deal with a fresh waves of issues before they approach their second wedding anniversary.

"Fiery, glamorous and tireless, the sign of the lion does everything with flair," she said of the duo, who both are Leos.

"When a couple are both born under the same sign, as in the original Bennifer's case, it carries unique positives and negatives into the relationship," she added.

"When one of them would be going through a low period, as indicated by the Stars, so will the other one, therefore they will struggle to support each other through hardships."

The expert said either Affleck or Lopez would be offered great opportunities, however, she added that "the other partner will be facing amazing prospects too, so they may struggle to decide whose future should be prioritized.”

Honigman said their romantic life "will go through ups and downs together,” adding, “15 August - 28 August, are uneasy for the fiery pair, and they engage in misunderstandings and petty arguments.”