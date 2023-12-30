 
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Celebrity deaths 2023: Complete list of stars Hollywood has lost this year

2023 has taken many beloved celebrities from the world, including Matthew Perry, Angus Cloud, Tina Turner, Tony Bennett

Eloise Wells Morin

2023 saw the passing of many influential figures from the world of entertainment and beyond. The year began with the loss of revered musicians like David Crosby and Lisa Marie Presley, followed by the departures of television icons Norman Lear and Bob Barker later in the year.

Amidst the steady stream of emotional celebrity deaths, the world also bid farewell to legendary singer Tina Turner in May, who left an indelible mark on the music industry. 

As 2023 draws to a close, the entertainment sphere mourns additional high-profile losses like actors Matthew Perry and Raquel Welch, as well as comedians Jerry Springer and Richard Pryor. 

Their immense contributions across diverse artistic mediums from film to television to music will endure for generations to come. This year saw the curtains close on a wide array of notable personalities who made lasting impacts in their respective fields.

JANUARY:

Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley

Fred White, 67

Frank Galati, 79

Jeff Beck, 78

Melinda Dillon. 83

Tatjana Patitz, 56

Lisa Marie Presley, 54

Robbie Knievel, 60

Lloyd Morrisett, 93

Gina Lollobrigida, 95

Michael Lehrer, 44

David Crosby, 81

Lin Brehmer, 68

Cindy Williams, 75

Barrett Strong, 81

FEBRUARY:

Paco Rabanne
Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne, 88

Jack Taylor, 94

Burt Bacharach, 94

Hugh Hudson, 86

David Jude Jolicoeur, 54

Raquel Welch, 82

Stella Stevens, 84

Richard Belzer, 78

MARCH:

Robert Blake
Robert Blake

Joe Zucchero, 69

Tom Sizemore, 61

Gary Rossington, 71

Chaim Topol, 87

Robert Blake, 89

Lance Reddick, 60

Fito Olivares, 75

Darcelle XV, 92

Bill Zehme, 64

Paul O’Grady, 67

APRIL:

Jerry Springer
Jerry Springer

Michael Lerner, 81

Al Jaffee, 102

Mary Quant, 93

Barry Humphries, 89

Len Goodman, 78

Harry Belafonte, 96

Jerry Springer, 79

MAY:

Tina Turner
Tina Turner

Gordon Lightfoot, 84

Grace Bumbry, 86

Rita Lee Jones, 75

Jacklyn Zeman, 70

Andy Rourke, 59

Ray Stevenson, 58

Ed Ames, 95

Tina Turner, 83

George Maharis, 94

John Beasley, 79

JUNE:

Treat Williams
Treat Williams

George Winston, 73

Astrud Gilberto, 83

Treat Williams, 71

Glenda Jackson, 87

Sheldon Harnick, 99

Dick Biondi, 90

Alan Arkin, 89

JULY:

Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud

Doug Bragan, 79

André Watts, 77

Jane Birkin, 76

Tony Bennett, 96

Sinéad O’Connor, 56

Randy Meisner, 77

Victor Parra, 87

Paul Reubens, 70

Angus Cloud, 25

AUGUST:

Mark Margolis
Mark Margolis

Mark Margolis, 83

William Friedkin, 87

DJ Casper, 58

Robbie Robertson, 80

Tom Jones, 95

Jerry Moss, 88

Ron Cephas Jones, 66

Bob Barker, 99

John Kezdy, 64

SEPTEMBER:

Michael Gambon in Harry Potter
Michael Gambon in Harry Potter

Jimmy Buffett, 76

Steve Harwell, 56

David McCallum, 90

Teri Bristol, 66

Michael Gambon, 82

OCTOBER:

Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry

Dick Butkus, 80

Michael Chiarello, 61

Burt Young, 83

Mark Goddard, 87

Rudolph Isley, 84

Piper Laurie, 91

Suzanne Somers, 76

Harry Porterfield, 95

Richard Roundtree, 81

Richard Moll, 80

Matthew Perry, 54

NOVEMBER:

George “Funky” Brown, 74

Marty Krofft, 86

Willie ‘The Touch’ Hayes, 73

Frances Sternhagen, 93

Shane MacGowan, 65

DECEMBER:

Kamar de los Reyes
Kamar de los Reyes

Norman Lear, 101

Ryan O’Neal, 82

Andre Braugher, 61

Mike Nussbaum, 99

Mike Nussbaum, 99

Tom Smothers, 86

Lee Sun-kyun, 48

Kamar de los Reyes, 56

Evan Ellingson, 35

