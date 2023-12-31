David Beckham educates himself about new hobby - see pic

David Beckham has taken on a new hobby with the help of Victoria Beckham and is taking it quite seriously

Retired soccer star David Beckham has a new hobby - chicken keeping.

According to wife Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer spotted David catching up on proper chicken care by reading a book called Keeping Chickens for Dummies on social media. Victoria had gifted David a fully stocked chicken coop for Christmas.

“Just a little Friday night reading for @davidbeckham,” Victoria wrote over the photo.

Last week, Victoria debuted the "Beckham chickens" on Instagram, sharing a video of David introducing the new birds. The footballer could be seen feeding the chickens while wearing a Santa hat. Victoria zoomed in on the chickens peeking out of their large coop, dubbing them the "Beckham chickens."

“What did you get for Christmas, David?” asked Victoria in the video.

"I got some chickens and a cockerel,” replied David, busy feeding the chickens.

Though these mark the family's first feathered pets, the Beckhams are longtime dog and animal lovers who welcome all pets, especially around the holidays.

Last Easter, the family which includes sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper, welcomed a new bunny named Coco. David even shared a video feeding carrots to Coco Lady and the Tramp-style on Instagram.