Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton's Christmas video slammed as 'staged'

Sunday, December 31, 2023
Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton’s Christmas video has failed to convince fans of it's authenticity

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton’s Christmas video has failed to convince fans of its authenticity
At Kim Kardashian's recent lavish Christmas Eve celebration, an exchange between her and longtime best friend Paris Hilton drew some scrutiny online. 

The reality star and socialite were seen indulging in playful fun, riding together on an inflatable sled adorned with snow and lights in Kardashian's backyard.

Video captured by Paris's sister Nicky showed the pair laughing together as they sat tandem, both dressed to the nines in floor-length couture gowns. 

However, some viewers analyzed the moment and deemed it "fake" voicing criticism of Kardashian's sincerity.

One X user wrote: “Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian pretending to slide down pretend snow, while pretending to be laughing for pictures is so on brand for Kim.”

Another agreed, writing, “Fake friends world wide” while a third added, “How staged did that feel ?”

“Everything is pretentious,” wrote a fourth, while another commented, “All while pretending to like each other.”

“Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian pretending to be real besties for the camera.” wrote yet another user.

Meanwhile, also documented glimpses inside the over-the-top bash, highlighting her own festive ensemble and family moments.

As for Paris, the star recently welcomed her second child, a daughter named London, with husband Carter Reum. The pair already shared a son named Phoenix. 

