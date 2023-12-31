 
menu
Sunday, December 31, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

King Charles ‘a real problem' and ‘man of yesterday' in contrast to Prince William

King Charles has been compared to Prince William by expert who believes the king is falling short of expectations

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 31, 2023

file footage

Royal author Clive Irving has assessed that King Charles remains less popular than Prince William and Kate among the British public.

Irving told Daily Express US that the Prince and Princess of Wales are currently fronting the monarchy's public image more prominently.

He observed Charles seems passive as King, lacking the energy and charisma to strongly project himself. Meanwhile, Irving described William as "a man of now."

He said: "William and Kate are the best part of the brand. They ought to be and are really the face of the brand more than Charles is. I'm suprised by how passive King Charles seems. He has an absence of energy. He doesn't seem to be able to project himself.”

"William is a man of now and Charles is a man of yesterday."

Irving drew comparisons to Queen Elizabeth's accession in 1952 at only 25 years old. In contrast, William is now 40 and much more mature than his grandmother was as a new monarch. 

He said: "It's important to remember that he [William] is already 16 years older than the Queen was when she came to the throne. He's very mature and much more experienced than she was.

"It's a different situation because his father's not dead. He's still there and he's a real problem in the sense that he's not a figure of the moment," he concluded.

He said: "The Head of State is supposed to be present in the lives of people if it's even subconsciously. He's not been able to make that breakthrough. People are largely indifferent to his presence."

Kim Kardashian looking for ‘politically aware' man for ‘quite' relationship video
Kim Kardashian looking for ‘politically aware' man for ‘quite' relationship
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'trashing' their image in 'bonfire'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'trashing' their image in 'bonfire'
Meghan Markle warned against 'memoir' in 2024: 'Not relevant now'
Meghan Markle warned against 'memoir' in 2024: 'Not relevant now'
Meghan Markle fans rally against comedian ‘rooting for' Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle fans rally against comedian ‘rooting for' Prince Andrew
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ride wound in electric vehicle in new photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ride wound in electric vehicle in new photos
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign tease ‘Vultures' with new promo video: Watch video
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign tease ‘Vultures' with new promo video: Watch
Cardi B fumes over Offset reunion rumours
Cardi B fumes over Offset reunion rumours
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton's Christmas video slammed as 'staged'
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton's Christmas video slammed as 'staged'
Prince William to suffer from King Charles 'controversial' condition
Prince William to suffer from King Charles 'controversial' condition
All about Brad Pitt's tumultuous relationship with kids after Angelina Jolie split
All about Brad Pitt's tumultuous relationship with kids after Angelina Jolie split
Angelina Jolie teases Brad Pitt with children
Angelina Jolie teases Brad Pitt with children
David Beckham educates himself about new hobby - see pic
David Beckham educates himself about new hobby - see pic