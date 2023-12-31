Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in an absolute bonfire as reputations damage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'trashing' their image in 'bonfire'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been trashing themselves with misjudgment for the Royal Family.

Royal Editor Russel Myers notes Meghan’s actions could pose trouble for her and likely Prince Harry.

He said: “What has happened with Harry and Meghan has been an absolute bonfire. Not only trashing their reputations but their relationships with the Royal Family.”

said: “He [Harry] is still picking up the pieces of his battered relationship with his father and his brother” nearly a year on from its publication.

Myers added: “Absolutely nobody… was spared from the barbs in that book”.Whilst it may have topped the bestselling lists upon its release last January, Harry’s autobiography was nothing but destructive.