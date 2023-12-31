Prince Harry is told finding way back to the Royal Family is tough

Prince Harry to suffer next year after 'nobody was spared' in memoir

Prince Harry is warned to face consequences in the coming year of his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex, who penned his life and grievances in the Royal Family, spoke about an alleged feud with elder brother Prince William, that led to altercation.

Writing in his book, Harry shared William's thoughts about wife Meghan Markle.

He quoted William: "Meg's difficult, she's rude. She's abrasive. She's alienated half the staff." He then added it was "not the first time he'd parroted the press narrative".

Harry then added: "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace," before he fell to the ground. He added: "I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Speaking about Harry's issues, expert Russell Myers tells Sky News Australia: "You start off at the beginning of the year, we had Harry’s memoir Spare which was an absolute bombshell throughout the Royal Family.

"We’re still talking about it now. He’s still picking up the pieces of his sort of battered relationship with his father and his brother.

"Absolutely nobody was spared - excuse the pun - from his barbs in that book and I think we’ll still see the repercussions of that in the next year or two and whether Harry can sort of find a way back into the family remains to be seen."