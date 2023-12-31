 
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce awaits reunion with Taylor Swift amid criticism

Taylor Swift also joined NFL star Travis Kelce at his family home in Kansas City on Christmas

Melanie Walker

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly eager to reunite with girlfriend Taylor Swift at New Year's Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals amid criticism.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the reigning Super Bowl champions can cement a playoff spot with victory over Cincinnati on Sunday, with Kelce's girlfriend Swift expected to be back in Kansas City.

Also Read: Travis Kelce getting more closer to Taylor Swift's family: Here's how

The new claims came after the Love Story singer attended each of the Chiefs' last two home games, both of which ended in defeat, bringing harsh criticism for Kelce and Swift.

According to a report by TMZ, Kelce has only scored one touchdown since Week 8 -- and the Chiefs have subsequently lost five of their last eight games.

However, the Chiefs legend Christian Okoye has reacted to the criticism Kelce and Swift are facing following these defeats.

Okoye said Swift has nothing to do with the team's defeat.

Christian Okoye said, "Taylor Swift is not on the field. Travis is playing like he always plays. Teams are just doubling up on him now knowing that our receivers are dropping the balls."

