Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce getting more closer to Taylor Swift's family: Here's how

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their romance in October 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Travis Kelce getting more closer to Taylor Swifts family: Heres how
Travis Kelce getting more closer to Taylor Swift's family: Here's how

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is seemingly getting more closer to Taylor Swift’s family after the couple went public with their romance in October 2023.

Taylor Swift’s family recently joined the Travis family for Christmas.

Also Read: Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces

According to reports the Love Story singer joined NFL star Travis Kelce at his family home in Kansas City for the holiday.

Swift and her parents Scott and Andrea spent Christmas Day with Kelce and his father Ed.

Now, Travis Kelce has revealed a sweet Christmas gift he received from Taylor Swift's brother Austin.

In a special episode of podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis said "Austin made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag —in the Santa sack. And handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: Little Giants."

Earlier, Taylor Swift's brother also dressed like Santa Claus during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25.

