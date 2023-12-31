Taylor Swift became the biggest music star with her million-dollar Eras Tour in 2023

Why 2023 was Taylor Swift's year?

Taylor Swift has had a fantastic year.

In addition to entertaining 66 tour dates, releasing two albums, seeing nine Kansas City Chiefs games, and falling in love with NFL star Travis Kelce, the pop sensation has been nominated for over 100 awards.

The 34 year-old singer was also named Time’s Person of the Year and made her Eras Tour the highest-grossing music tour in history.

According to a PR expert Jane Owen, Taylor appears to be enjoying continued success and thinks her growing self-esteem is linked to her aging.

“I think her 2023 success has a huge amount to do with her age and the confidence and wisdom that comes with it. When anyone is in their 20s they (we all) are just figuring everything out at a million miles an hour, we don't know what we are doing in our 20s nor should we,” she told the Mirror.

Jane added that as the Lover crooner is now in her 30s, “she's becoming more confident, comfortable in her own skin and sure of herself.”

“The fact that she can turn that into personal and professional success is a huge win,” the expert added.

Taylor wrapped up her year by spending time with Travis as she went to Arrowhead Stadium with her family on Christmas Day to see the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders.