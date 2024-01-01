Prince Harry reveals 'psychedelics' was 'good for me' to overcome grief

Prince Harry took refuge in drugs to overcome the loss of Princess Diana

Prince Harry once admitted that he was helped by drugs to overcome his grief of the death of Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex wrote about his addiction problems in his memoir, ‘Spare.’

H noted: “Marijuana is different [to cocaine]. It did really help me.” Harry went on to explain.

“It was the cleaning of the windscreen, the removal of life’s filters—these layers of filters—it removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, relief, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold back for a period of time.”

He added, “I started doing it recreationally and then started to realize how good it was for me. I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past. They’re unlocking so much of what we’ve suppressed.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

