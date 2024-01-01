 
menu
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry reveals 'psychedelics' was 'good for me' to overcome grief

Prince Harry took refuge in drugs to overcome the loss of Princess Diana

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 01, 2024

Prince Harry reveals psychedelics was good for me to overcome grief
Prince Harry reveals 'psychedelics' was 'good for me' to overcome grief

Prince Harry once admitted that he was helped by drugs to overcome his grief of the death of Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex wrote about his addiction problems in his memoir, ‘Spare.’

H noted: “Marijuana is different [to cocaine]. It did really help me.” Harry went on to explain.

“It was the cleaning of the windscreen, the removal of life’s filters—these layers of filters—it removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, relief, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold back for a period of time.”

He added, “I started doing it recreationally and then started to realize how good it was for me. I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past. They’re unlocking so much of what we’ve suppressed.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Tom Brady looks back on 2023 and admits he nearly 'unretired'
Tom Brady looks back on 2023 and admits he nearly 'unretired'
David Beckham pokes fun at Victoria's claims from Netflix doc 'Beckham' video
David Beckham pokes fun at Victoria's claims from Netflix doc 'Beckham'
Taylor Swift arrives for chiefs game in Travis Kelce's jacket: Watch
Taylor Swift arrives for chiefs game in Travis Kelce's jacket: Watch
Meghan Markle has 'no reason' to go to UK in 2024: Expert
Meghan Markle has 'no reason' to go to UK in 2024: Expert
Mariah Carey's shopping trip closes down whole store after Bryan Tanaka split video
Mariah Carey's shopping trip closes down whole store after Bryan Tanaka split
Khloe Kardashian shares adorable video of her and Kim Kardashian's kids
Khloe Kardashian shares adorable video of her and Kim Kardashian's kids
Florence Pugh confesses people ignore her birthday
Florence Pugh confesses people ignore her birthday
Kate Middleton left alone after Prince William skipped New Year celebration: 'No hurry'
Kate Middleton left alone after Prince William skipped New Year celebration: 'No hurry'
Brad Pitt cries in silence to meet Angelina Jolie's children?
Brad Pitt cries in silence to meet Angelina Jolie's children?
‘That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to face various restrictions in prison
‘That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to face various restrictions in prison
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper are the perfect soulmates, claims insider
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper are the perfect soulmates, claims insider
Why 2023 was Taylor Swift's year?
Why 2023 was Taylor Swift's year?