Monday, January 01, 2024
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce ends 2023 with a bang alongside Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift showed up to cheer on Travis Kelce against his game with the Cincinnati Bengals

Travis Kelce won his New Year’s game with Taylor Swift cheering him on at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon and secured their AFC West division title.

The 34-year-old singer watched the game with the tight end’s relatives and friends as he scored 16 yards, leading his team towards victory and beat the opposing team by a final score of 25-17.

The much-needed win comes after Travis said he had the "worst Christmas," following the Chiefs’ upset against Las Vegas Raiders at his home stadium.

Read More: Taylor Swift dropped THIS hint before debuting Travis Kelce romance

During the special family episode of podcast New Heights, the tight end revealed to Jason Kelce and his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, "F****n' worst, I'm not gonna lie. I've had better," he said.

However, he later added: “But it ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people.”

Travis spent the festive season with Taylor, her brother Austin Swift, her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, who also attended his match.

The pair started dating after the football star attended the singer’s Eras Tour concert in July and tried giving her his number.

The Daylight songstress revealed in her latest Time magazine interview that they started hanging out right after that. 

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she had said.

