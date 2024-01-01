 
Monday, January 01, 2024
Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident

Jeremy Renner finally sheds some light into the motivation he needed to get better after his snowplow incident last year

Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident

Jeremy Renner has just offered fans some insight into everything that went on in his head, while he was recovering from the near fatal snowplow incident.

It all occurred during the star’s appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, that aired on Sunday.

At the studio, Renner spoke to the cohosts, Anderson Cooper, and Andy Cohen about everything.

For those unversed, it has now been exactly one year since the incident, for it happened on January 1st, 2023.

Cooper began the conversation when he asked Renner about his “unbelievable battle.”

To this, he replied by saying, “I'm just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother. I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, [and] I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for.”

He also went as far as to call himself a “pretty stubborn S.O.B.” and added, “There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind.”

The Marvel star also added, “My recovery became relief for me, because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I really affected. And my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day, I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him."

While reflecting he also said, “With that, I'd never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish.”

“I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better.”

Before concluding Renner also said, “There's no option other than that. And I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for.”

