In December 2023, Sia shared a raw update with her fans regarding a few pounds she gained due to medication

Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction

Sia broke cover a month after she announced her decision to get liposuction.

The 48 year-old singer was seen enjoying the annual Christmas Eve bash hosted by the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In pictures posted by Khloe Kardashian, Sia, whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, was seen wearing a long-furry white dress with full sleeves as she grinned at the camera alongside the Good American founder.

Adding more to her festive look, the Cheap Thrills hitmaker elevated the look with a matching hat. On the other hand, Khloe rocked a nude-colored dazzling gown, studded with shiny rhinestones.

Sia's appearance comes a month after she got real with her fans about the weight she gained due to medications.

“Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today. Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look,” she had penned.

Insisting that she wants to stay truthful with her fans, Sia further poured her heart out and wrote: “I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough. I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety."