 
menu
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction

In December 2023, Sia shared a raw update with her fans regarding a few pounds she gained due to medication

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 01, 2024

Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction
Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction

Sia broke cover a month after she announced her decision to get liposuction.

The 48 year-old singer was seen enjoying the annual Christmas Eve bash hosted by the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In pictures posted by Khloe Kardashian, Sia, whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, was seen wearing a long-furry white dress with full sleeves as she grinned at the camera alongside the Good American founder.

Adding more to her festive look, the Cheap Thrills hitmaker elevated the look with a matching hat. On the other hand, Khloe rocked a nude-colored dazzling gown, studded with shiny rhinestones.

Sia's appearance comes a month after she got real with her fans about the weight she gained due to medications. 

“Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today. Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look,” she had penned.

Insisting that she wants to stay truthful with her fans, Sia further poured her heart out and wrote: “I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough. I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety." 

Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'
Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ring in the new year together video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ring in the new year together
Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident
Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident
Nigel Lythgoe breaks silence on Paula Abdul's SA allegations
Nigel Lythgoe breaks silence on Paula Abdul's SA allegations
Cardi B reveals New Years resolution amid Offset patch up rumors
Cardi B reveals New Years resolution amid Offset patch up rumors
Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley's major record
Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley's major record
Hugh Jackman shares 2023 roundup after Deborra Lee breakup
Hugh Jackman shares 2023 roundup after Deborra Lee breakup
Travis Kelce ends 2023 with a bang alongside Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce ends 2023 with a bang alongside Taylor Swift
Queen Camilla is result of 'PR miracles,' cannot win 'respect' of public
Queen Camilla is result of 'PR miracles,' cannot win 'respect' of public
How Meghan Markle's pals Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow could boost her brand in 2024
How Meghan Markle's pals Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow could boost her brand in 2024
Why Miley Cyrus' NBC special 'New Year's Eve Party' got cancelled
Why Miley Cyrus' NBC special 'New Year's Eve Party' got cancelled