Prince Harry paints Archewell as second to the polio vaccine

Prince Harry has been called out for trying to paint Archewell as the ‘second best’ thing to come since a polio vaccine

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for attempting to paint Archwell as something that comes second only to the invention to the polio vaccine.



All these claims and statements have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece, she touched on the Duke and Duchess’ plans for Hollywood, given the Duke’s lack of many public appearances in 2023.

According to recent reports, it’s been estimated that the Duke of Sussex’s yearly charity work can be summarized into one month.

Read More: Prince William, Harry wont reconcile in 2024, astrologer predicts

The expert began by saying, “The duke and duchess clearly want to establish themselves as public figures In the US which requires them to, not to get too specific here, actually do things in public. And more than once a month.”

But Ms Elser warns, “The sticking point isn’t what Harry and Meghan have achieved with their Foundation”.

That is “because lord knows it is far, far more than you and I have done – but that they love a lofty statement selling Archewell as the most exciting thing to happen to charity since the polio vaccine and the fail to come close.”