The astrologer also predicted Prince William’s personal life would be ‘active and joyful’

Prince William, Harry won't reconcile in 2024, astrologer predicts

Prince William and Prince Harry are currently at loggerheads, and the royal brothers "won’t mend rift" even in 2024, a celebrity astrologer and psychic has predicted.



The Cheat Sheet quoted Inbaal Honigman claiming that the ongoing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry will continue and that they would not reconcile next year.

Also Read: Prince Harry 'misses' Prince William amid rift with brother

Honigman says, “There doesn’t appear to be any mending of family rifts indicated in his Tarot reading for 2024.”

She also made some predictions about the personal life of the Prince of Wales.

Inbaal said, Prince William’s personal life would be ‘active and joyful’ as he would be photographed with family at sporting events and out partaking in physical activity himself.

The future king will also set a personal example in demonstrating the importance of exercise and will be seen outdoors keeping active with family and supporting national sporting teams, the psychic predicted.

Inbaal Honigman further predicted that Prince William’s cards are successful and sociable, centering himself as the main character in this era.

Read More: Princess Leonor of Spain to make tiara debut next year

“We’ll be hearing more directly from the heir to the throne in 2024. The communicative Queen of Swords card says that he will be taking speaking roles more regularly and will be giving speeches and talks, communicating directly with the press and those around him.”