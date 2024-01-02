Brad Pitt happy new girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'isn't in the industry'

After two divorces from actresses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt seems to appreciate that Ines de Ramon isn't in the industry

file footage

After a tumultuous divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt seems to have found stability with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.



Sources say the jewelry executive brings tranquility to the actor's life in contrast to his past high-profile romances.

De Ramon and Pitt have maintained a mellow relationship since getting together in November 2022. As one insider explained, their down-to-earth personalities blend well together. They appreciate each other's artistic sides without fame-related pressures.

“Brad and Ines have a nice, easy-going relationship because their personalities gel,” said the insider. “They’re both mellow and artistic, and they feed on each other’s creativity. They both share a love of art.”

“He appreciates that Ines isn’t in the industry,” added the insider. “And she seems totally unfazed by his celebrity.”

Prior to dating the low-key de Ramon, Pitt faced immense scrutiny during custody disputes with Jolie, with whom he shares six children. De Ramon's divorce from husband Paul Westley also recently finalized.

In the few months since their pairing, sources credit de Ramon for boosting Pitt's morale after a difficult divorce period.

“Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad,” a source spilled. “She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive.”

“It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him,” they added. “Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure.”