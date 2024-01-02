'Killers of the Flower Moon' actress Lily Gladstone opened up about preferred pronouns impact

'Killers of the Flower Moon' star gets honest about gender

Lily Gladstone, the star of Killers of the Flower Moon, spoke about how she decolonized gender through she/they pronouns.



In a chat with People, the indigenous star said, "My pronoun use is partly a way of decolonizing gender for myself."

The actress explained her pronouns are "embracing that when I'm in a group of ladies, I know that I'm a little bit different. When I'm in a group of men, I don't feel like a man. I don't feel [masculine] at all. I feel probably more feminine when I'm around other men."

"In ceremony, a lot of times where you sit in the circle is a gendered thing," she continued.

"I happen to sit in circles that are very embracing of all of our people. And I've seen people change where they sit in the circle based upon how they're feeling that day."