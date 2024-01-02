 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Killers of the Flower Moon' star gets honest about gender

'Killers of the Flower Moon' actress Lily Gladstone opened up about preferred pronouns impact

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Killers of the Flower Moon star gets honest about gender
'Killers of the Flower Moon' star gets honest about gender

Lily Gladstone, the star of Killers of the Flower Moon, spoke about how she decolonized gender through she/they pronouns.

In a chat with People, the indigenous star said, "My pronoun use is partly a way of decolonizing gender for myself."

The actress explained her pronouns are "embracing that when I'm in a group of ladies, I know that I'm a little bit different. When I'm in a group of men, I don't feel like a man. I don't feel [masculine] at all. I feel probably more feminine when I'm around other men."

"In ceremony, a lot of times where you sit in the circle is a gendered thing," she continued. 

"I happen to sit in circles that are very embracing of all of our people. And I've seen people change where they sit in the circle based upon how they're feeling that day."

Multiple 'Game of Thrones' shows in the works
Multiple 'Game of Thrones' shows in the works
Brad Pitt happy new girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'isn't in the industry'
Brad Pitt happy new girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'isn't in the industry'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to leave Hollywood in 2024? video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to leave Hollywood in 2024?
Celine Dion's rare disease seems 'incurable'
Celine Dion's rare disease seems 'incurable'
Kevin Costner, Jewel spend new year's eve together in Colorado
Kevin Costner, Jewel spend new year's eve together in Colorado
Millie Bobby Brown looks back on romantic 2023 with Jake Bongiovi in video montage
Millie Bobby Brown looks back on romantic 2023 with Jake Bongiovi in video montage
Meghan Markle to fix a meeting with King Charles soon
Meghan Markle to fix a meeting with King Charles soon
Jeremy Renner shares 'number one reason' for his recovery after horrible accident
Jeremy Renner shares 'number one reason' for his recovery after horrible accident
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going to ends to protect Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going to ends to protect Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame' hints at their involvement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame' hints at their involvement
King Charles will ‘play the long game' to reunite with Archie, Lilibet
King Charles will ‘play the long game' to reunite with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never apologise to the Royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never apologise to the Royal family?