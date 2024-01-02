 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Dave Chappelle pulls Lil Nas X's leg: 'He was like C-3PO'

Dave Chappelle's razor-sharp jokes aim at Lil Nas X in his new 'The Dreamer' special

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Dave Chappelle pulls Lil Nas Xs leg: He was like C-3PO
Dave Chappelle pulls Lil Nas X's leg: 'He was like C-3PO'

In his Netflix special The Dreamer, Dave Chappelle has chosen popular musician Lil Nas X for roasting.

The legendary comedian, in his stand-up set, remembered meeting the Old Town Road rapper and playfully called him a dreamer.

"I know a dreamer when I see one, and I've met many powerful dreamers in my life, none more powerful than the man who calls himself Lil Nas X," he shared.

The 50-year-old recounted his meeting with Georgia rapstar, "I met this ***** at a party, I had no idea who he was. But the minute he walked into that party, I knew I was in his dream. Everybody in the party was another dreamer."

Roasting Lil's outfit, Dave said, "Everyone was famous, but when that ***** walked in, he was dressed like C-3PO. He was shining! And everyone was like, 'Oh my God, there he is! That's Lil Nas X!"

I didn't know who he was. For some reason, out of all them dreamers, he walked right up to me. And he said, 'I tried to get you in my video.' I didn't know what the **** he was talking about," the Half Baked actor added.

"I said, 'What? What video?' And he was just looking at me like, 'You know what video,' and walked away. And I watched him walk away. I said, 'Man, this *****'s having a very powerful dream.'"

Dave previously stirred strong black after his The Closer special featured apparent offensive trans jokes. Meanwhile, Lil has declared himself gay in 2019.

Meghan Markle 'riled up' by Sarah Ferguson's tv appearances
Meghan Markle 'riled up' by Sarah Ferguson's tv appearances
'Killers of the Flower Moon' star gets honest about gender
'Killers of the Flower Moon' star gets honest about gender
Multiple 'Game of Thrones' shows in the works
Multiple 'Game of Thrones' shows in the works
Brad Pitt happy new girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'isn't in the industry'
Brad Pitt happy new girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'isn't in the industry'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to leave Hollywood in 2024? video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to leave Hollywood in 2024?
Celine Dion's rare disease seems 'incurable'
Celine Dion's rare disease seems 'incurable'
Kevin Costner, Jewel spend new year's eve together in Colorado
Kevin Costner, Jewel spend new year's eve together in Colorado
Millie Bobby Brown looks back on romantic 2023 with Jake Bongiovi in video montage
Millie Bobby Brown looks back on romantic 2023 with Jake Bongiovi in video montage
Meghan Markle to fix a meeting with King Charles soon
Meghan Markle to fix a meeting with King Charles soon
Jeremy Renner shares 'number one reason' for his recovery after horrible accident
Jeremy Renner shares 'number one reason' for his recovery after horrible accident
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going to ends to protect Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going to ends to protect Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame' hints at their involvement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame' hints at their involvement