Dave Chappelle pulls Lil Nas X's leg: 'He was like C-3PO'

In his Netflix special The Dreamer, Dave Chappelle has chosen popular musician Lil Nas X for roasting.

The legendary comedian, in his stand-up set, remembered meeting the Old Town Road rapper and playfully called him a dreamer.

"I know a dreamer when I see one, and I've met many powerful dreamers in my life, none more powerful than the man who calls himself Lil Nas X," he shared.

The 50-year-old recounted his meeting with Georgia rapstar, "I met this ***** at a party, I had no idea who he was. But the minute he walked into that party, I knew I was in his dream. Everybody in the party was another dreamer."

Roasting Lil's outfit, Dave said, "Everyone was famous, but when that ***** walked in, he was dressed like C-3PO. He was shining! And everyone was like, 'Oh my God, there he is! That's Lil Nas X!"

I didn't know who he was. For some reason, out of all them dreamers, he walked right up to me. And he said, 'I tried to get you in my video.' I didn't know what the **** he was talking about," the Half Baked actor added.

"I said, 'What? What video?' And he was just looking at me like, 'You know what video,' and walked away. And I watched him walk away. I said, 'Man, this *****'s having a very powerful dream.'"

Dave previously stirred strong black after his The Closer special featured apparent offensive trans jokes. Meanwhile, Lil has declared himself gay in 2019.