Jennifer Lopez preaches kindness while navigating marital issues with Ben Affleck

Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Jennifer Lopez shares a sweet message of kindness with her followers as she wishes them New Year

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Jennifer Lopez marked the beginning of New Year with a special message preaching kindness amid reports of marital issues with Ben Affleck.

The Mother star took to Instagram to drop a video reacting to a message from late actor Judi Garland about the importance of being gentle and having “a little more empathy.”

In the video, The Wizard of Oz star said, "We have a whole new year ahead of us. It would be wonderful if we could all be a little more gentle with each other little more loving have a little more empathy.”

“And maybe next year this time we like each other a little bit more," she added.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to grow apart amid ‘petty arguments' and ‘disagreements'

In the video collage, JLo could be seen nodding to Garland’s message of new year. “Happy New Year! Being kind never goes out of style,” she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, it has been predicted that Lopez’s marriage with Affleck would be tested this year as the duo might grow apart after engaging in “petty arguments” and “disagreements.”

Speaking with The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman said Lopez and Affleck will have to deal with fresh waves of issues before they approach their second wedding anniversary.

Honigman said their romantic life "will go through ups and downs together,” adding, “15 August - 28 August, are uneasy for the fiery pair, and they engage in misunderstandings and petty arguments.”

