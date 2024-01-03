Meghan Markle's values ‘simply haven't' delivered

Meghan Markle’s values and plans from Hollywood have just come under fire

All of this has been brought to light by PR expert Mark Borkowski.

He weighed in on everything during a most recent piece for the Guardian.

In the piece Mr Borkowski touched at length about Meghan’s intentions for Hollywood.

Referencing that and her recent public appearances Mr Borkowski said, “Look, if you’re appearing on red carpets and premieres, that means you’re putting yourself on show for the type of people who might cast you, book you, use you.”

“That’s what Meghan’s been about,” he added.

What the couple seem to be seeking are people to back the kind of projects they want to be linked with, he added. “The trouble is, all this high-ended stuff around the values that they portray, it hasn’t delivered for them.”