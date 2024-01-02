Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's hidden talent shines bright: Pics

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz flaunt unseen movies as the actress gives insight into New Year celebrations

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's hidden talent shines bright in new post

Brooklyn Beckham has taken many things after his popular father David Beckham, and is setting 'couple goals' as well.



As fans will know, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are reportedly known as “the power couple” among celebrities because they do not skimp from showing their love for each other.

Allegedly, following right in his father’s footsteps, the rising 24-year-old chef does not shy away from adoring his wife Nicola Peltz, who is an American actress.

So is visible in their latest social media post as they flaunt an unseen move while giving insights into their New Year celebrations.

In the latest pic shared on Nicola's Instagram account, the couple could be seen re-enacting the iconic Dirty Dancing lift.

The shared capture features the Transformers actress throwing her arms in the air only to be caught by her doting husband Brooklyn Beckham.

This move of the couple was hailed by their countless fans across the internet.

As fans will know, Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot back in 2022. The duo was first linked romantically in October of 2019.