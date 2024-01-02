 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's hidden talent shines bright: Pics

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz flaunt unseen movies as the actress gives insight into New Year celebrations

By
Samuel Moore

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltzs hidden talent shines bright in new post
Photo: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's hidden talent shines bright in new post

Brooklyn Beckham has taken many things after his popular father David Beckham, and is setting 'couple goals' as well.

As fans will know, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are reportedly known as “the power couple” among celebrities because they do not skimp from showing their love for each other.

Allegedly, following right in his father’s footsteps, the rising 24-year-old chef does not shy away from adoring his wife Nicola Peltz, who is an American actress.

So is visible in their latest social media post as they flaunt an unseen move while giving insights into their New Year celebrations.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltzs hidden talent shines bright: Pics

In the latest pic shared on Nicola's Instagram account, the couple could be seen re-enacting the iconic Dirty Dancing lift.

The shared capture features the Transformers actress throwing her arms in the air only to be caught by her doting husband Brooklyn Beckham.

This  move of the couple was hailed by their countless fans across the internet.

As fans will know, Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot back in 2022. The duo was first linked romantically in October of 2019.  

Meghan Markle needs to ‘end her run of bad luck' video
Meghan Markle needs to ‘end her run of bad luck'
Jennifer Garner honors the people who made her feel 'secure'
Jennifer Garner honors the people who made her feel 'secure'
‘Spoilt' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an ‘agenda' with UK return rumours
‘Spoilt' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an ‘agenda' with UK return rumours
Kanye West's ‘grandiosity' makes co-parenting worst for Kim Kardashian
Kanye West's ‘grandiosity' makes co-parenting worst for Kim Kardashian
Katie Price ex-fiance unveils her 'narcissistic' behaviour post breakup?
Katie Price ex-fiance unveils her 'narcissistic' behaviour post breakup?
King Charles ‘in great pain' over Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet video
King Charles ‘in great pain' over Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Truth behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori Venice boat controversy laid bare
Truth behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori Venice boat controversy laid bare
Prince Harry very much under Meghan Markle's thumb: ‘He's got to compromise'
Prince Harry very much under Meghan Markle's thumb: ‘He's got to compromise'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as they entered 2024 video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as they entered 2024
Bruce Willis wife speaks of being in ‘dark place' amid actor's dementia
Bruce Willis wife speaks of being in ‘dark place' amid actor's dementia
Jennifer Lopez preaches kindness while navigating marital issues with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez preaches kindness while navigating marital issues with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry is making King Charles' reign ‘very sad'
Prince Harry is making King Charles' reign ‘very sad'