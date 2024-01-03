 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift is getting cozy with Travis Kelce: Photo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce welcome New Year in style as fans gush over the celebrity couple in viral photo

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Photo: Taylor Swift is seen getting cozy with Travis Kelce in viral photo
Photo: Taylor Swift is seen getting cozy with Travis Kelce in viral photo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seemingly ‘going strong’ in their relationship.

Their romance is blooming day by day, and the duo is in continuous spotlight for their whirlwind chemistry.

Lately, the couple looked loved-up as ever while enjoying New Year’s Eve.

In the now-viral picture shared by a Taylor fan account, the couple can be spotted getting cozy as they welcomed 2024 in style. The click also features other famous faces, who are close friends to the love-birds.

Taylor was seen getting candid with her lover as she placed her hand on the NFL player’s chest. Besides the couple stood Patrick Mahomes with his hands wrapped around his wife Brittany, who is dubbed as Taylor’s “new bestie.”

In response to this post, Swifties were quick to gush over the Eras Tour hitmaker and the Kansas City Chief’s end.

One doting friend wrote, “OMGOMGOMG TAYLOR SHE IS SO PRETTYYYYYY.”

“Very classy dress. Taylor's hair reminds me of the 1920 styles,” another commented.

A third joked, “Why does Travis look like he is photoshopped in this pic, lol? Also I love Taylor and Brittany more in this pic.”

Taylor Swift is getting cozy with Travis Kelce: Photo


