Kate Middleton 'shopping name' unveiled to avoid public attention

Kate Middleton uses a different name during her shopping expeditions

Kate Middleton seemingly likes to refer to herself with a secret name during shopping expeditions.

The Princess of Wales conceals her identity with a moniker that is known to her close friends.

Owner, of a wetsuit brand form which the Princess recently made a purchase, Dave Buckland, talks about his experience.

When asked for her name to reserve the good, she responded: "Mrs Cambridge."

A pal then revealed to the Mail on Sunday: "He was looking straight at her and actually commented that it was quite an unusual surname.

"He hadn't a clue who she was. She just smiled and said she'd be back. He hasn't lived it down since."