King Charles 'doing very well' as he maintains 'dignity' as monarch

Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles could turn out to be one of the most popular monarch of Britain, says an expert.

The 74-year-old is gradually winning the hearts of public despite a few bottlenecks.

Royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News: "[2022's] Christmas speech was the most watched Christmas speech of the 21st century. The Coronation was the most watched event of the year.

"The King is trying to set the tone for his reign and also reveal to the public the sort of King he's going to be. And I think he's done that very well. I think the Coronation really symbolizes his attitude towards the monarchy.

He added: “It retained the service, retained all of its majesty in its dignity, but it was tweaked to make it more relevant and more reflective of the modern world around us.

"And I think that's really how the King views the monarchy under his reign. And of course, we've seen also you know internationally he's been a huge success and proven himself to be every bit a worthy successor to his mother."

He explained: "We have the most radically woke, left-wing youth in history and they're not becoming more conservative, they don't have as much support for the monarchy.

