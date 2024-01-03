 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Conspiracies about relationship dismissed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the New Year together and their romance video went viral

Travis Kelce's managers have dismissed conspiracies and rumours involving his girlfriend Taylor Swift as the lovebirds are going strong in their relationship.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Lover singer were first linked in September and went public with their relationship the following month.

Also Read: Taylor Swift is getting cozy with Travis Kelce: Photo

Now, according to TMZ, Andre and Aaron Eanes, who handle Kelce's business affairs, in an interview with the New York Times have dismissed rumours that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is a publicity stunt.

Aaron told the publication, “People say to me, 'Man, it's been a crazy year. When I say, 'Actually, it's not that crazy,' people look at me funny. It's because it's easy when you have a plan. We're executing that plan."

André Eanes said, "We positioned Travis to be world famous. We didn't know how it would happen, or when it would happen, or what would help push that further along. But it's always been the thought in the back of our minds."

Andre and Aaron Eanes remarks came after Swift and Kelce celebrated New Year together and their romance video went viral.

