King Charles gets sweet advice over abdication as he warned 'monarchy is in state of crisis'

Britain's King Charles should 'follow suit' as Queen Margrethe II abdicates to allow the monarchy to undergo a revamp

King Charles gets sweet advice over abdication as ‘monarchy is in state of crisis'

Britain’s King Charles has been warned that the ‘monarchy is in a state of crisis’ and his abdication would save it.



Former Labour MP Stephen Pound has said that King Charles should “follow suit” as Queen Margrethe abdicated to allow the monarchy to undergo a revamp, according to GB News.

He said, “The monarchy is in a state of crisis. We have had the worst few years. Would it be a wonderful thing if King Charles said, ‘I think it’s time for a reset?'

“I think it would be a wonderful thing. He would save the monarchy.”

Stephen Pound went on to say, “Let’s give them a restart. Let’s kickstart the monarchy.”

King Charles is facing the growing calls to abdicate after Denmark´s popular Queen Margrethe II, Europe´s longest-serving monarch, said Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.

Earlier, British author Simon Jenkins, in his opinion piece for The Guardian, also urged that the King should follow Denmark’s example – “and tell us when he’ll abdicate.”