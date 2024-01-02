 
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles urged to abdicate for Prince William, follow in Queen Margrethe footsteps

'King Charles, after a long apprenticeship, has proved an active and popular figure in his term of office'

Britain’s King Charles has been urged to step down as monarch and handover the crown to his elder son and heir to throne Prince William.

King Charles is facing growing call to abdicate after Denmark´s popular Queen Margrethe II, Europe´s longest-serving monarch, said Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.

Also Read: Queen Margrethe makes first public appearance after announcing surprise abdication

Margrethe, 83, has reigned for 52 years and has been Europe´s only reigning queen after the death of Britain´s Elizabeth II.

British author Simon Jenkins, in his opinion piece for The Guardian, has urged that the King should follow Denmark’s example – “and tell us when he’ll abdicate.”

He writes in his column, “Abdication is the obvious answer. It signifies that a head of state is not a waxwork, but must be a hard-working master of ceremonies."

Simon Jenkins further said, “Growing old should never be a bar to work, but age does not negotiate. Britain’s King Charles, after a long apprenticeship, has proved an active and popular figure in his term of office. He has shown no sign of ageing, other than perhaps his limp Christmas message. He is certainly entitled to a substantial reign after waiting so long.

Read More: Kate Middleton's brother reveals his 2024 mission

“But not to death. Charles has a successor, William, well-trained and evidently suited for the job.” 

