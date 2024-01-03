Victoria Beckham last performed with the rest of the Spice Girls in 2012 at the Olympics closing ceremony in London

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls to celebrate 30 years of band

Victoria Beckham reportedly wants to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her former girl gang Spice Girls with the rest of the members.

A source told Heat Magazine that the singer-turned-fashion-designer is ready to reunite with Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell, for a lavish celebration.

“This was always going to be a big year for the Beckhams,” the tipster said. “As well as Victoria’s 50th birthday in April, they have Brooklyn’s 25th birthday in March, their 25th wedding anniversary in July, and Harper’s 13th birthday just a few days later.”

“On top of that, it’ll be 30 years since the Spice Girls formed, and Vic knows the girls will want to do something to mark the occasion,” the source added.

After long running rumours that Victoria will reunite with the band, the mother-of-four decided to put an end to the speculations once and for all.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the fashion designer was asked if she would be willing to reunite with the former girls' group.

Posh Spice responded, “You know, I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but, you know, I think that now with everything else that I've got going on with my fashion and my beauty line, four children, you know, I just -- I couldn't commit to that.”

“But I had so much fun in the Spice girls. I love the girls. I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I'm doing karaoke, but I think I'd better leave it there,” she added.