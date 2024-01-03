Jin of BTS releases pre-recorded New Year's message

Jin was the first member of BTS to enlist in the South Korean military

File Footage

Jin of BTS surprised his ARMY fandom with a pre-recorded video as the K-pop idol is currently serving in the South Korean military.



With just a few months remaining to complete his mandatory service, the 31-year-old singer took to the boy band’s official Youtube page and wished his fans a happy new year.

He opened the message with heartfelt greetings and said: “It’s January, everyone. The new year has come. I will become a year older in January. I’d be in my mid-30s by now," he referred to his birth date i.e. December 4.

Jin, who was the first member of BTS to enlist in the military, also joked about the nature of his own video and said: “Did you all make a snowman? I’m still in the past so I don’t know if it’s snowing or not, but if it snows, you have to make a snowman.”

The singer reiterated that he had pre-filmed the video and said that he wanted to make sure he could provide fans with an update on his life as they wait for him to complete his military service, which he had already put off for years.

“I’m leaving this video so you can watch my pretty, handsome face and spend January and February warmly. I miss you all. I miss you a lot,” he concluded.