Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez quash marital trouble rumours with steamy PDA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted arguing at St. Barts amid new year celebrations

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dismissed rumours of a troubled marriage as they were spotted locking lips while enjoying vacation in the Caribbean.

The duo was first spotted arguing while looking at pricey Bulgari jewelry after sharing a tense car ride in St. Barts. However, they later seemed to have made up with a kiss.

In picture obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Affleck could be seen resting his hands on JLo’s shoulder as they shared the intimate moment.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez preaches kindness while navigating marital issues with Ben Affleck

Meanwhile, it has been predicted that Lopez’s marriage with Affleck would be tested this year as the duo might grow apart after engaging in “petty arguments” and “disagreements.”

In a conversation with The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman said Lopez and Affleck will have to deal with fresh waves of issues before they approach their second wedding anniversary.

Honigman said their romantic life "will go through ups and downs together,” adding, “15 August - 28 August, are uneasy for the fiery pair, and they engage in misunderstandings and petty arguments.”

