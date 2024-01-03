 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Michael Jackson's mother seeks legal compensation from his estate

Before his death, Michael Jackson set up a trust fund for his mother Katherine Jackson

Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson recently requested the court to order the estate to compensate her for the legal expenses she incurred the legal battle with executors over a proposed settlement.

According to Radar Online, the 93-year-old woman claimed that she was charged $561,548 by the legal firm Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro (Glasser Weil) for the services.

To look after his mother, Michael had already established a trust called The Katherine Jackson Trust. Moreover, he had named John McClain and John Branca as executors of his estate who now assert that they turned it around by making hundreds of millions of dollars.

Recently, Branca and McClain requested the court to approve a confidential bargain involving Michael's recordings which was opposed by Katherine. 

The judge dismissed her protest and allowed the pair to move forward with the sale.

Katherine challenged the ruling a few days later, requesting that a higher court take a closer look at the case. Additionally, she filed a second application for attorney fees.

She claimed that in addition to interviewing family members, her law company also had to collect paperwork, prepare trial exhibits, draft trial papers, prepare witnesses, question and cross-examine witnesses, and perform other duties.

